Rational Advisors LLC Buys 4,167 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 302.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $13.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.37. 773,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $302.10. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

