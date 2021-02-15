Rational Advisors LLC Buys 4,994 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.1% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 252,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,862. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

