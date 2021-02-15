Rational Advisors LLC Buys 9,009 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 64,350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QCOM stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $147.98. 760,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

