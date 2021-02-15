Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.15.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.70. 54,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $370.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.74 and a 200-day moving average of $282.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

