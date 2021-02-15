Rational Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after buying an additional 468,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $120.51. 112,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

