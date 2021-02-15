Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,565. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

