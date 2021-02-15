Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 66,297.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. 476,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.