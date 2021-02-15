Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $69,483,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,000. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

