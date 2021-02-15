Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27,222.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

