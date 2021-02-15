Rational Advisors LLC Has $12.45 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

