Rational Advisors LLC Has $18.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 211.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.84. 114,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.

