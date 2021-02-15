Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23,233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $240.37. 187,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.86 and a 200-day moving average of $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

