Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.10. 7,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

