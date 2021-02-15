Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 1,848 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 120,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.