Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 605.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.83 on Monday, reaching $328.24. 150,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

