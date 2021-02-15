Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19,383.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.97. 24,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average of $221.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.