Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,949 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

