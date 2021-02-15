Rational Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,983 shares of company stock worth $91,629,112. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $7.03 on Monday, reaching $263.30. 108,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,396. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

