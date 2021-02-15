Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.27 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

