Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

