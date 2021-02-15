Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $9,789.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00094377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00401885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00189194 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

