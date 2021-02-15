Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $66,202.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00271944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00462640 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00184923 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,520,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

