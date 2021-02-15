Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $47.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

NYSE WPM opened at $40.21 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 513.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

