Raymond James Comments on FirstService Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.00.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$189.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$176.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$83.36 and a 52-week high of C$198.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

