Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.63.

TSU opened at C$119.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.39. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.31.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.