Raymond James Weighs in on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

