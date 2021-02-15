Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

RTX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

