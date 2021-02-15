RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBB shares. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $357.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

