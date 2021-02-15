RChain (REV) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.70 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $342,474.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.62 or 0.05194978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

