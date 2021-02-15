RDA Financial Network Acquires 4,633 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $89.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $96.26.

