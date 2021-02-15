RDA Financial Network Buys 1,257 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

