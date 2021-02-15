RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock worth $387,625,670. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $270.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

