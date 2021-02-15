RDA Financial Network Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after buying an additional 801,321 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $91.04.

