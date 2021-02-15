RDA Financial Network Has $1.59 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 22.2% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

