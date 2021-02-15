RDA Financial Network Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

