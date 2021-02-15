RDA Financial Network Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.