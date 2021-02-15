RDA Financial Network Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,668,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

