RDA Financial Network Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,723 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $50.23 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

