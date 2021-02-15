RDA Financial Network Purchases 257 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $486.32 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $487.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

