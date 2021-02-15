RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF makes up 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network owned 0.47% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

