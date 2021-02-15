Real Matters (REAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Real Matters (TSE: REAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/1/2021 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$21.00.
- 1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00.
- 1/7/2021 – Real Matters had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:REAL opened at C$18.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.26. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.98.
In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total transaction of C$58,971.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,739,384 shares in the company, valued at C$73,506,193.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,464.
