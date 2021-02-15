Real Matters (REAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Real Matters (TSE: REAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2021 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$21.00.

1/29/2021 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

1/7/2021 – Real Matters had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:REAL opened at C$18.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.26. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.98.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total transaction of C$58,971.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,739,384 shares in the company, valued at C$73,506,193.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,464.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

