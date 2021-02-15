Realio Network Market Cap Hits $7.71 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $294,679.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.