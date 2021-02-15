RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Cap of $966,812.93

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $966,812.93 and $2,519.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RealTract

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

