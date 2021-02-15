Realty Income (O) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

