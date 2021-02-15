Rebased Market Cap Reaches $151,934.51 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Rebased token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002079 BTC on major exchanges. Rebased has a total market cap of $151,934.51 and $3,146.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00273094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00085152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00091326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00093672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.88 or 0.00416461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00186718 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.