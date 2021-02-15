Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $154.00.

2/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $113.91 to $148.12. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Apple had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.91. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations / Stronger than Expected Sales in China” and dated January 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

1/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $144.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $133.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $133.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $131.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $125.00 to $150.00.

12/18/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00.

AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

