Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU):

2/10/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00.

1/13/2021 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

1/12/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/6/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00.

1/4/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

