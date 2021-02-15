Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU):
- 2/10/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00.
- 1/13/2021 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/6/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00.
- 1/4/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.94.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
