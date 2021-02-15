Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Installed Building Products (IBP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) recently:

2/11/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

2/10/2021 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

IBP stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $128.39. 6,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,897. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

