Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

2/12/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Positive data from studies on FT596 and FT516 bodes well for the company. The company entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. However, the candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development stages. The study of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the stock’s prospects. The manufacturing and distribution process of these cell product candidates is complex and risk prone. This, in turn, could flare up costs. . Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/11/2021 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $102.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

