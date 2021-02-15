Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for argenx (ARGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX):

2/10/2021 – argenx had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/9/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

2/4/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $303.00 to $309.00.

2/2/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $326.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – argenx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $421.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $307.00.

2/1/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

1/7/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $271.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $272.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $369.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

